Phoenix Fest Branding | Adobe Live

Phoenix Fest Branding | Adobe Live
  1. Main Header.jpg
  2. T-Shirt Mockup.jpg
  3. Poster.jpg
  4. Bucket Hat.jpg
  5. Badge.jpg
  6. Holo Sticker.jpg

My creative heart was soaring during my recent Adobe Live session, inspiring a music festival branding called Phoenix Fest!

Watch my streams with the adobe live:

https://www.behance.net/live/videos/12159/Lettering-for-a-Summer-Festival-with-Courtney-Sonner-1-of-2

https://www.behance.net/live/videos/12167/Lettering-for-a-Summer-Festival-with-Courtney-Sonner-2-of-2

Freelance creative human and brand designer!
