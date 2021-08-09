Milos Bojkovic

Perspective Directory logo concept
One of the logo concepts I developed for Perspective Directory. They aim to bring proactive education and awareness for human suffering. This mental health awareness brand will serve as a directory of all human suffering that includes a blend of positive psychology tips, solutions and art for each one. Main channels through which the brand will be promoted are online content, a book and various merch - all of which should have a strong logo presence.

