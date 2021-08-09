Ardiansyah
Ramenstall

Ardiansyah
Ardiansyah for Sicle Team
Ramenstall blender 3dcity 3denviroment 3d blenderart blender3d city stall lowpoly foodsta ramen japan illustration design stylized3d 3dilustration 3dart debut
  1. Ramenstall_17.jpg
  2. Ramenstall_16.jpg
  3. Ramenstall_15.jpg
  4. Ramenstall_12.jpg
  5. Ramenstall_14.jpg

Hi dribbbler!

This stylized ramenstall shot mark the start of my dribbble journey and I'm so excited to be a part of this amazing crowd! Also, huge thanks to @anggiimn and @sicleteam for invite me to join the game!

Feel free to give your opinion, chant, and feedback in the comments below and don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

----------------
Do you have an awesome project? Lets Talk!
📩Email Us : sicleteam@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Sicle Team

