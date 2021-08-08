Junaid Tariq

Architect Landing Page

Junaid Tariq
Junaid Tariq
  • Save
Architect Landing Page modern typography sketch figma adobe xd 2021 trends landing apge modern landing page architect landing page modern website ux ui art property real estate interior designer architectural rendering architectural visualization interior architechture architectural
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers Friends! Here is my new clean minimalist website or landing page design for Architect. Please have a look at my design and let me know your thoughts and feel free to share your ideas and also comment. Stay tuned I will upload more Designs

Press "L" to show your love ❤️️

Have a project? I am available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at junaidaptech01@gmail.com

Follow my Instagram page
https://www.instagram.com/junaidesigns/

you can also view my design on Behance
https://www.behance.net/junaidesigns

Junaid Tariq
Junaid Tariq

More by Junaid Tariq

View profile
    • Like