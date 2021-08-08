🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
As you saw in this shot, I would like to present a yoga man on shell. This is a unique concept of my own. The concept is to present the yoga man who is teaching yoga on a beach side. So I went for the co-ordinates of beach which gave me the concept of shell and also basic things of yoga logo is to place something like that so I went for a man. With the combination of the man and shell the final logo took place.
I hope you guys are like it.
Thank you all.
Sohan