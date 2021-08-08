Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dušan Pohanka

Byssus App | Recommendations

Dušan Pohanka
Dušan Pohanka
  • Save
Byssus App | Recommendations recommendations shopping measurements scanner clothes e-commerce protopie prototype fashion sustainable
Download color palette
  1. recommendations.mp4
  2. scanner.mp4
  3. img-sustainable-app-3.jpg

One of the ideas behind the Byssus application is to help you to shop with more confidence. Therefore, there is scanning technology from the University of Valencia built into the application. It allows you to compare your measurements to a particular item size.

Dušan Pohanka
Dušan Pohanka
Welcome to My Design Playground on Dribbble

More by Dušan Pohanka

View profile
    • Like