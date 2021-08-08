Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Svetlana Zivanovic

GHOST

Svetlana Zivanovic
Svetlana Zivanovic
  • Save
GHOST branding design lettering typography logotype logo graphic design
Download color palette

I chose the word "Ghost" as a practice. It resonated with my mood these days. How are you feeling today?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Svetlana Zivanovic
Svetlana Zivanovic

More by Svetlana Zivanovic

View profile
    • Like