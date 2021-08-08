RECTANGLE Clothing Brand Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys Its my new project on a clothing brand "RECTANGLE"
If you like it please give me a love.
Thanks in advance
Follow me on instagram and dribbble:
Instagram: instagram.com/fahim_the_logo_king
Business Inquiry
fahmiduli696@gmail.com
whatsapp: +8801815773499