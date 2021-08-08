🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This Annual Report Template Contains 20 Pages. You can use this annual report for your business purpose or other sectors. You can easily change all text, images, etc.
Features:
- 20 Pages
- A4 Size
- CMYK color mode
- Easy to Edit
- InDesign Template
- Compatible with InDesign, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC + Higher Version
- 300dpi
- Help Guide
Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/annual-report/33230890
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.