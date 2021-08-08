Animal Medicine - Minimal Website UI design.

👋 Creative Brains!

I am super excited to share this clean and minimal website design UI.

I have created this clean and minimal website design for an animal health growth company. Also, I have added e-commerce functionality to this minimal website as well.

This website design is based on minimalism and towards a greener, healthy, naturally made look. That's why I have used a soft-looking green color as the website's primary color.

👊 I have gone for a few rounded corners and lots of white space for the website's overall design. Besides, this used drop shadow in most UI elements, making the UI elements more poped towards the green color.

