UI/UX Kits

Ocularus - Minimal Photography

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Ocularus - Minimal Photography store shop responsive furniture multipurpose clean branding logo illustration website design ui design ux ux design ui app photography minimal
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Ocularus is minimal and clean HTML template focused on displaying portfolio images in elegant manner. Clear and tasty typography will make your site look awesome!

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like