Helight Logos

The font collection is called "Helight", it is a display font with crafted themes. These collections contain sans serif, script and dingbat. The sans serif comes with 3 style typefaces (regular, inline and outline). This product give more extras illustration pack (13 hand-drawn illustrations). The Helight matches apply in some designs such as the logotype, poster, label, badge, packaging, apparel, branding, and more custom design.
The font can access in https://creativemarket.com/edignwn/6377461-Helight-Crafted-Font