Trusted web site design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy Monday!
I received the most unexpected request from a client - to create a website with news. And then a reasonable question arose, what can you think of for such a project?
And I thought about how ideal it would be for me personally to see the news, also by category, so that it would be fast and without ads. I shared ideas with my client, and here’s what we got.
A simple, clean design where everything is logical and clear. You can filter all news by date, topic, or author. You can also customize the news in your profile for you. And receive information only about the essentials.
Would you read such a site?
Design — Figma
************
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
************
Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates