Trusted web site design

Happy Monday!

I received the most unexpected request from a client - to create a website with news. And then a reasonable question arose, what can you think of for such a project?

And I thought about how ideal it would be for me personally to see the news, also by category, so that it would be fast and without ads. I shared ideas with my client, and here’s what we got.

A simple, clean design where everything is logical and clear. You can filter all news by date, topic, or author. You can also customize the news in your profile for you. And receive information only about the essentials.

Would you read such a site?

Design — Figma

