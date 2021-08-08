Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Font Resources

Tangelo - Display Font

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Tangelo - Display Font display font design sytlish simple display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts font
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Tangelo - Retro Serif Font by Sans and Sons

introducing our new "Tangelo" Modern Retro with Handdrawn Style is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like