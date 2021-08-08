Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tarandeep Singh

Health Care Services - Logo Branding Concept

Health Care Services - Logo Branding Concept adobe xd logo illustration 3dlettering 3d artist 3d clean fonts logo minimal logo logo design care services logo healthcare logo healthcare branding and identity branding adobexd design best design clean ui best dribbble best shot
This logo is for health care services providers. The idea behind the logo is an icon of disabled person with a wheelchair and tree represents a shelter/home for handicapped persons.

