satisfy - Modern Stylistic Sans Serif

A new Sans serif that we created special for branding needs, with extra ligature in unique shape add value of your brand. It so nice to leverage designer or product owner that need solutions to make their design look more stylish and modern. And specially for satisfy font, We prepared any ligatures, and any alternate characters to help you create unlimited variations for your creative needs.