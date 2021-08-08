Sweetia - Beekeeping Presentation Templates

💚🎨💚 Get Powerpoint + Keynote + Google Slides! 💚🎨💚​​

Sweetia – Beekeeping & Honey Production Powerpoint Template has a professional, ultra-modern and unique design, where each slide is created with love and attention to detail.

Sweetia – Beekeeping & Honey Production Powerpoint Template is a multipurpose Beekeeping Powerpoint template that can be used for any type of presentation: business, portfolio, corporate, beekeeping, honey and also can be used for custom production