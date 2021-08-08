RASTEL - Colorful & Pop Art Presentation Templates

💚🎨💚 Get Powerpoint + Keynote + Google Slides! 💚🎨💚​​

RASTEL – Colorful & Pop Art Powerpoint Template has a professional, ultra-modern and unique design, where each slide is created with love and attention to detail.

RASTEL – Colorful & Pop Art Powerpoint Template is a multipurpose Colorful Powerpoint template that can be used for any type of presentation: business, portfolio, corporate, colorful, pop art and also can be used for custom production.