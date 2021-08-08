Anupam Anand

Patna Metro

Anupam Anand
Anupam Anand
  • Save
Patna Metro bihar metro patna illustration typography minimal logo flat design branding
Download color palette

Entry for Logo design competition held by Bihar Government for their project
"The Patna Metro"

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Anupam Anand
Anupam Anand

More by Anupam Anand

View profile
    • Like