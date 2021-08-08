Tambien De Este Lado Hay Suenos (Also on this side there are dreams). A while back I was doing research on Nogales Sonora, a little town where I spent my child hood growing up over the weekends. I came across this photo on the boarder wall that said Tambien De Este Lado Hay Suenos I could not relate more to the understanding of this quote. I used custom type inspired by hand painted signs in Mexico. The use of color pink is defined as dreamy so I used it in order to tie back to the quote. Paired the custom type with Script and GT Mano.