Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
design_artgo

anthony ginting

design_artgo
design_artgo
Hire Me
  • Save
anthony ginting monogram vector ui illustration simple typography flat design minimal logo branding
anthony ginting monogram vector ui illustration simple typography flat design minimal logo branding
anthony ginting monogram vector ui illustration simple typography flat design minimal logo branding
Download color palette
  1. antony ginting d1.png
  2. antony ginting d2.png
  3. antony ginting d.png

monogram

design_artgo
design_artgo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by design_artgo

View profile
    • Like