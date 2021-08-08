School of Ballet Raicevic - branding identity

This project is very dear to me, because this school is the best in north part of our country, and I had that honor to do their brand identity, they are open from 90's. This was actually the first time to do this kind of job, for ballet, so I was focusing on right color palette, and I am very satisfied how it looks.

I have done branding, web site and also flyer, posters, and some design for social media.

Like my all previous posts, I like simple, clean and logical design which is understandable.

Owner is now my dear friend, and she is very satisfied with the end result.

Hope you like it also, thank you for watching!