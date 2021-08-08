Bahtera Organication Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my project for a new organization profile whos handled by socio-political BEM Vokasi University of Indonesia.
What do you think?
AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PROJECT
Email: zaid.syafire7@Gmail.com
WA: +6282199099217
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.