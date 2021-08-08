Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SAM151515

Geared Up

SAM151515
SAM151515
  • Save
Geared Up white black clean black and white gearedup logo cycle logo bicycle logo favicon dailylogo logo design typography minimal vector icon logo flat design challenge branding dailylogochallenge
Download color palette

Day 24 of #dailylogochallenge out of Day 50.
Prompt: Bicycle Logo.
Brand: Geared Up.

SAM151515
SAM151515

More by SAM151515

View profile
    • Like