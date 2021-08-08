Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Israr Khan

NADRA Immunization Card For COVID-19 Design

NADRA Immunization Card For COVID-19 Design by Israr Khan.

The purpose of this card design was to enable you to take your COVID-19 certificate anywhere. Ministry Of National Health Services
Regulations And Coordination, Government of Pakistan provides you a vaccination certificate in A4 size. An A4 sized certificate is not handy to use or to take everywhere. That's why I designed this card and included every single piece of information from certificate on this card. I have also ensured the information is easily readable. This is a double sided card that can be printed in credit card or gift card size, and you can be place it in your pocket just like a credit card.

If you need source files, or if you need your Vaccination certificate turned into this card, CONTACT ME at israrbtm@gmail.com. (Charges: PKR 500 ONLY)

