Zaid Syafire

SloppyHouse Fast Food Brand Logo

Zaid Syafire
Zaid Syafire
  • Save
SloppyHouse Fast Food Brand Logo graphic design branding designlogo logo
Download color palette

Hello guys! this is my project for a new fast food business named SloppyHouse based in Jakarta, Indonesia. Enjoy it!

AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PROJECT
Email: zaid.syafire7@Gmail.com
WA: +6282199099217

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Zaid Syafire
Zaid Syafire

More by Zaid Syafire

View profile
    • Like