Mobile Store Logo Design

Mobile Store Logo Design moveil brand logo logos logodesign brand identity logotype branding design branding seller supplier vendor mobile store logo mobile logo mobile shop mobile
An Unique and elegant logo concept designed for "MOVEIL", a mobile store based in Jordan. They are mobile and electronic device and gadgets supplier, vendor and seller.
