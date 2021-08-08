Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Digital Wallet Icons (Nepal)

Digital Wallet Icons (Nepal) vector icons ui icons icon pack iconset iconography transportation icons utility icons education icons payment icons nepali e-wallet sajilopay iconly line icons flat icons curve icons e-wallet icons e-wallet digital wallet icons
A while ago, I worked as a Freelance Graphics Designer for a Nepali digital wallet application 'Sajilo Pay'. I designed all the icons required for the application along with the illustrations for the application. The application was made public on 5th August, 2021. You can check out the application from the playstore and app store.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=np.com.sajilopay
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sajilopay-digital-wallet/id1568089897

