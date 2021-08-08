Digital Wallet Icons (Nepal)

A while ago, I worked as a Freelance Graphics Designer for a Nepali digital wallet application 'Sajilo Pay'. I designed all the icons required for the application along with the illustrations for the application. The application was made public on 5th August, 2021. You can check out the application from the playstore and app store.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=np.com.sajilopay

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sajilopay-digital-wallet/id1568089897