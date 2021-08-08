Digital Wallet Icons (Nepal)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A while ago, I worked as a Freelance Graphics Designer for a Nepali digital wallet application 'Sajilo Pay'. I designed all the icons required for the application along with the illustrations for the application. The application was made public on 5th August, 2021. You can check out the application from the playstore and app store.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=np.com.sajilopay
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sajilopay-digital-wallet/id1568089897