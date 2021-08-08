Ismail El Azizi

Social.

Ismail El Azizi
Ismail El Azizi
Hire Me
  • Save
Social. bw blackwihte blackandwhite black appdesign app minimal design illustration ui clean layout uidesign
Social. bw blackwihte blackandwhite black appdesign app minimal design illustration ui clean layout uidesign
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png

Today, i stumbled upon these great illustrations called phonies. I could not stop myself from creating something with this beautiful illustrations.

Smach that heart ❤️ button and let me know what you think on the comments 💭

See ya..


Find me on:
Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Ismail El Azizi
Ismail El Azizi
I help people turn ideas into great products
Hire Me

More by Ismail El Azizi

View profile
    • Like