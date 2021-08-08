local 337 | BAR-BISTRO

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This one-dimensional truth became the core of the artistic approach for the branding of a new bar-bistro in Ano Patisia, located in the historical residential complex known as “Chara” (at Patision 337).
Emphasis has been placed on modernizing the concept of neighborhood giving it a playful tone that includes street talk or slang and appeals to people of almost all ages.
This is how the idea of ”λοκάλ” was born! Because “λοκάλ” (local in English) means, in a sense, ours, or nearby.
The typography of the new brand, which is based on the Greek alphabet, enhances the notion of proximity and accessibility – this is the place to hang out in our neighborhood! It pays tribute to the architectural character of the complex which “λοκάλ” is part of, as the complex itself is an example of clear linear design. The way the new brand is illustrated is an integral part of its corporate identity.