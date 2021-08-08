Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Varundo

Moire

Varundo
Varundo
  • Save
Moire p5.js p5js p5 processing nft coding creativecoding animation
Download color palette

Pattern wave interference similar to moiré patterns which also acts as an optical illusion. Try to make it rotate clockwise or anticlockwise by suggesting the movement with your thoughts.

Coded in processing using parametric transformations and created to loop infinitely.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Varundo
Varundo

More by Varundo

View profile
    • Like