Neeraj Chopra: OLYMPICS 2021 (GOLD MEDAL)

Neeraj Chopra is a resident of Panipat in Haryana. His father is a farmer and he cultivates in his small village Khandra. Neeraj has two sisters and his mother is a housewife. From the age of 11, his interest in the javelin was due to Jai Chaudhary because he used to practice at Panipat Stadium and Neeraj was attracted to this game just after seeing him.

Jaiveer has represented Haryana in Javelin Athlete. At the age of 11, Neeraj’s weight was 80 kg and he used to go to Panipat Stadium to lose weight. During that time he got acquainted with Javelin.

He has been awarded a large number of medals. He got the gold medal in the National Junior Championship in 2021. Silver Medal in National Youth Championship 2013. Won Silver Medal in Asian Junior Championship 2017 and Gold Medal in Assign Athletics Championship 2017.

He has won Gold Medal in Asian Games 2018. He was also nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award that is Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna Award now. He also won the Arjuna Award in 2018. He has also set the Indian National Record of 88.07. Neeraj Chopra’s net worth is 1 to 5 million.

