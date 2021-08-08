TraveUp - Travel App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Guys! 👋
Long time no see! I am back again!!!
how are you today ?
This is my exploration about Travel App
Home and Onboarding Screen
Illustration from Craftwork
Hope you like it guys.
Cheers! ✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it guys. ❤️
----------------
For inquiries :
📩Email : faizalsurya15@gmail.com
