Sajal Mozumder

Money transfer app Redesign Ui

Sajal Mozumder
Sajal Mozumder
  • Save
Money transfer app Redesign Ui transfer money app 3d motion graphics graphic design animation branding logo illustration adobe photoshop xd ui kit design adobexd figma ui ux
Download color palette

Hey guys,
It is an Money transfer app Redesign Ui 2021.
I hope you will like it. Thanks for watching!

Available for new projects for Contract
sajalmozumder3@gmail.com
Follow My Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/sajalmozumder11

Follow My works:
Behance Link
https://www.behance.net/sajalmozumder11
Uplabs Link
https://www.uplabs.com/sajalmozumder11
Full project Check out new work on my
@Behance profile

Sajal Mozumder
Sajal Mozumder

More by Sajal Mozumder

View profile
    • Like