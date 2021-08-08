Website styleguide & templates - Bookstore

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
👋🏻 Hello guys! For this project, I had to create the website layouts of a fictional bookstore named Dream. It is specialized in comic books and mangas, and wanted an easy-to-use interface. I also created a simple styleguide and chromatic scale, symbolizing the sleep and dream universe, with a green touch of modernity and dynamism.
👉🏻 More explanations on helenemome.com (in french) and on Behance @mmehlne (in english)