Website styleguide & templates - Bookstore

👋🏻 Hello guys! For this project, I had to create the website layouts of a fictional bookstore named Dream. It is specialized in comic books and mangas, and wanted an easy-to-use interface. I also created a simple styleguide and chromatic scale, symbolizing the sleep and dream universe, with a green touch of modernity and dynamism.

👉🏻 More explanations on helenemome.com (in french) and on Behance @mmehlne (in english)