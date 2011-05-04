Image Gallery UI

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This Image Gallery is a culmination of Slideshow, carousel and grid page. this allows users to get at all images contained in a gallery w/o ever needing to reload the page or be taken directly to the photo to interact w/ it. When the main image is clicked, a lightbox will display the image with all of it's associated 'meta' data; users will be able to share the image/gallery, tag themselves and others, rate the photo and comment on it, all in one window!