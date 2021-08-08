Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Victoria Ukatta

chef recipes app

Victoria Ukatta
Victoria Ukatta
  • Save
chef recipes app ux ui app 3d illustration design branding
Download color palette

posted this earlier but I deleted it mistakenly, this was my first project I worked on via an online course, it might be a lot tacky and lack some styling but I'm still proud to show it to everyone because it serves as a way for me to watch my progress, feel free to leave a comment to share pointers, they are much appreciated :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Victoria Ukatta
Victoria Ukatta

More by Victoria Ukatta

View profile
    • Like