Blue Pig Gaming Logo Design

Blue Pig Gaming Logo Design minimalist logo gamer design logo gaming pig blue
Hello everyone.

this is my new gaming logo design, I designed this logo for a online game streamer.

What do you think about this logo design?
I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

Email - imishishir@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
