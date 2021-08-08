Upay wallet user can use the “send money” feature to send

money from Upay wallet to their tagged bank account.

Send Money to Other Banks UI and UX

Current problem:

⦿ In current app UI the fonts and text fields are very small.

⦿ Selecting beneficiary is hard to understand for new users.

⦿ There is no detaails on different Transfer type.

Solution:

⦿ Selecting the beneficiaries made easy.

⦿ Adjusted typography to improve readability.

⦿ Added transfer fee to make it more clear for the user.

⦿ Explained details for different transfer type.

⦿ Differerent option foe adding new beneficiary and saved ones.

⦿ The amount field made larger for best readability and minimize mistakes.