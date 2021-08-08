Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nahid Hasan

Send Money to Other Banks

accessibility usability ios iphone apple first finance form send money bank fintech app ux ui mobile
Upay wallet user can use the “send money” feature to send
money from Upay wallet to their tagged bank account.

Send Money to Other Banks UI and UX
Current problem:
⦿ In current app UI the fonts and text fields are very small.
⦿ Selecting beneficiary is hard to understand for new users.
⦿ There is no detaails on different Transfer type.

Solution:
⦿ Selecting the beneficiaries made easy.
⦿ Adjusted typography to improve readability.
⦿ Added transfer fee to make it more clear for the user.
⦿ Explained details for different transfer type.
⦿ Differerent option foe adding new beneficiary and saved ones.
⦿ The amount field made larger for best readability and minimize mistakes.

