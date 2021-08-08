Vicky Pradana 🙌
YukCuci Landing Page

YukCuci Landing Page footer app overview feature hero section product saas service laundry web design landing page concept user experience design user experience ux design ux user interface design user interface ui design ui app
Hello, Players! 🏀🙌

Here's my latest exploration of Laundry Management Service, YukCuci Landing Page.

In this case, I tried to show a informative landing page. I put essential information that customer needs in the front page of the website, I put YukCuci features as a service, the pros, and the pricing

What do you guys think? Let me know in the comments section!

Hope you guys enjoy it. Thanks for the likes ❤️ and comments!

Have a good project? Let us know ✅

💌 10am Email: Message us
😍 10am Instagram: Follow us

I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at prdvicky.work@gmail.com

Yukcuci, Laundry Management Dashboard
