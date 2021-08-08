Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Einstein–Rosen Bridge

Einstein–Rosen Bridge space interstellar einstein looping nft gif teaching science education math physics creativecoding cosmos cosmology blackhole astrophysics
Simulation of an Einstein–Rosen Bridge aka. Schwarzschild Wormhole. Coded in Processing.

