CM CREATIVE LOGO motion graphics 3d britten classical music colin matthews cm branding music design bold creative design brand design minimal graphic design clean logo
Colin Matthews, OBE is an English composer of contemporary classical music. Noted for his large-scale orchestral compositions, Matthews is also a prolific arranger of other composer's music, including works by Berlioz, Britten, Dorland, Mahler, Purcell and Schubert.

