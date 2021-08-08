Dindra Desmipian

Task management dashboard - Exploration

This is a dashboard exploration for task management with a cool 3D combination.

You can find this kit in Figma community: https://bit.ly/nikuubypaperpillar

What do you think? Feel free about your feedback! 🥛

