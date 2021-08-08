SteriShield Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Concept - Letter S + Shield + Star
SteriShield is a Sterilization Shield against airborne infections and micro-organisms.
www.sterishield.in
Need a brand identity? Feel free to reach out via DM or email me at bhupesh.talwar@gmail.com
Thanks!