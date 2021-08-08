Bhupesh

SteriShield Logo guard health brand graphic design ui illustration vector abstract icon symbol mark identity steri star shield minimal design branding logo
Concept - Letter S + Shield + Star

SteriShield is a Sterilization Shield against airborne infections and micro-organisms.

www.sterishield.in

Need a brand identity? Feel free to reach out via DM or email me at bhupesh.talwar@gmail.com

