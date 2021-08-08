Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lean - landing page

Lean - landing page logo illustration dailyui furniture designinspiration design app appdesign adobexd ux graphic design ui
With Sharing Group I designed a lot of websites and applications and this website is one of them, it's a special offer landing page for Lean Restaurant that has information about the POS system and registration form.

to see the details about this project check the link below:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124986353/Lean-Landing-page

