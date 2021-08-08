Camryn Hemmerling

Desktop Landing Page - Collaborative App

Camryn Hemmerling
Camryn Hemmerling
  • Save
Desktop Landing Page - Collaborative App collaborative collab collaboration branding app logo typography vector illustration design desktop landing page
Download color palette

Spec design of a desktop landing page for a collaborative application.

Camryn Hemmerling
Camryn Hemmerling

More by Camryn Hemmerling

View profile
    • Like