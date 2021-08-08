Explore the world

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
What if travelling was as simple as tapping on a button? or choosing a city to explore was so easy.
Here's my concept redefining the travel experience in an unusual way. Rather than choosing ways of travel then select the destination, Select the destination first then choose how to going there. I think this concept is more natural and intuitive.
What do you think? 🤔
Let me know your comment.
p.s: Icons are designed by Icons8, Pastel style (I love this style)
