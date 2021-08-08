Karla

Classroom Design for Node (UX and UI)

Classroom Design for Node (UX and UI) product management startup edutech saas product design ux ui illustration identity design branding minimal
UX and UI Design for one of the main features of Node, a remote learning tool for educators and learners.

I design products that help people get closer to their goals
