Katarzyna Bandurska

To Do list mobile application

Katarzyna Bandurska
Katarzyna Bandurska
  • Save
To Do list mobile application ux graphic design illustration ui design branding userinterface
Download color palette

Here you have To Do mobile application that helps users be more productive by planning simple daily tasks.
Follow me: https://www.behance.net/kbandurska

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Katarzyna Bandurska
Katarzyna Bandurska
UI/UX designer Aviation lover ✈

More by Katarzyna Bandurska

View profile
    • Like