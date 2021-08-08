iCare - Crowdfunding Website

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello everyone 🤚🏻
Today i want to share my design exploration called "iCare". icare is a digital crowdfunding platform from indonesia. We help to distribute peoples funding to those in need.
The Problem is to make a modern and appealing website. What do you think of this guys? Feel free to comment below. Thank you!😍
